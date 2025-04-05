Copper Anjana Kol unearthed during Vembakottai excavation

VIRUDHUNAGAR: An Anjana Kol made of copper has been unearthed during the third phase of Vembakottai excavation. Taking to X, Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Thursday that the artefact, found at a depth of 13 cm, measures 29.5 mm in length, 6.6 mm in circumference, and weighs 2.64 milligrams.

The minister highlighted that such discoveries showcase the prosperous lifestyle of ancient Tamils and their use of intricately-crafted objects in daily life.

According to historian V Kandasamy, the Anjana Kol is a traditional pencil used for applying eyeliner, and was typically made from tree bark during ancient times. However, the copper Anjana Kol discovered during this phase suggests the prosperity of the people from that period.

Vembakottai excavation, which began on June 18 last year, with a state government allocation of Rs 30 lakh, has so far yielded artefacts such as copper coins, amethyst beads, and crystal beads. The project is expected to continue until May. In the earlier two phases, 34 trenches were excavated, uncovering over 7,800 artefacts including shell bangles, beads, and rings. Additionally, a significant number of Neolithic tools and raw materials used for tool-making were found, suggesting that the region might have been a hub for shell bangle production.

Furthermore, 13 copper coins from various Nayak periods were recovered in the previous phases. The archaeology department has been documenting the findings. It plans to exhibit the artefacts at a museum, which is under construction in Virudhunagar at a cost of Rs 6.8 crore.