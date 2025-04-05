CPM Madurai national meet gives politics a break as cultural programmes took centre stage

MADURAI: For a change politics took a back seat and cultural programmes took the centre stage at the 24th party congress of the CPM here.

Thousands of people made a beeline for the event on Friday, and it was worth the time spent at the venue, as cultural performances captivated both cadres and visitors alike.

The performances, including dance and songs, carried the messages of communist ideologies. The speeches of director Samuthirakani and Vetrimaaran added glamour and value to the event.

Kerala Mapla Muslim women cultural troupe performed dance, drama and music. ‘Mapla’ folklore troupe from North Kerala performed their cultural dance with Malayalam songs, enthralling the audience.

Vimala, an artiste from a Chennai cultural group, performed a Gana song in the open auditorium.

S Nila, a student of Tiruchy NIT, told TNIE: “I came here to watch the event along with my friend. I enjoyed the ‘Mapla’ cultural troupe performance. Though it was in Malayalam, it was easy to understand the language.”

In his speech, director Samuthrakani said, “Working for people, spreading socialistic views, raising voices for the working class – all these are great inspiration for me.”