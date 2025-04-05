Devotees throng Maruthamalai at 5 am to catch a spot at temple consecration

COIMBATORE: Thousands of devotees witnessed the consecration of the Arulmigu Subramaniyaswamy temple in Maruthamalai on Friday. Poojas for kalasams of the main shrine, as well as Vinayagar, Patteswarar and Karivaradharaja Perumal, were performed by Sivachariyars in the presence of Perur Adheenam Marudhachalam Adigalar, Siravai Adheenam Kumaragurubara Swamigal, trustees and HR&CE officials at 8.45 am amidst chants of Muruga, Muruga. The last consecration was held at March 18,2013.

After the consecration, theertham was sprinkled on devotees through water pipes. To witness the consecration, devotees from rural parts like Mettupalayam, Annur Sulur and Pollachi arrived at the foothill at 5am. To prevent crowding in the hill, devotees were allowed in small batches through the steps. Hundreds of police personnel were deployed en route to regulate the crowd.

Several devotees complained HR& CE department did not arrange adequate number of mini buses for them to reach the foothills. TNIE observed that though hundreds of police personnel were posted at the exit area (near the toilet and parking at the hilltop), they remained mere spectators. As a result, devotees jostled with each other and broke into heated exchanges in their bid to catch a seat in mini buses. Many of them braved the sun and walked bare foot on the ghat road on their way back.

On Thursday, senior police officials got angry with HR&CE officials as they made relatives of trustee members and VIP political functionaries to wait throughout the day to issue passes. Despite police requesting them to leave the temple to prevent overcrowding on Thursday night, they refused and stayed till passes were issued.