Tamil Nadu

Direct flights to Vietnam from Chennai soon

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has officially included Chennai as a Point of Call to designated carriers of Vietnam which will give a boost to the city’s connectivity to global cities.
Tourism to Vietnam from India has boomed, with official figures from the country indicating a spike from 138,000 in 2022 to 501,000 in 2024 and an even greater increase expected in 2025.
Tourism to Vietnam from India has boomed, with official figures from the country indicating a spike from 138,000 in 2022 to 501,000 in 2024 and an even greater increase expected in 2025.File Photo
Siddharth Prabhakar
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Soon, those planning a visit to popular tourist destination Vietnam will be able to take a direct flight from Chennai instead of going via Bengaluru or Mumbai.

The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has officially included Chennai as a Point of Call to designated carriers of Vietnam which will give a boost to the city’s connectivity to global cities.

A statement was issued by Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol on March 24 in the current Parliament session while responding to a question by MP Dr John Brittas. This will enable airlines to start direct flights between Vietnam and Chennai, an official confirmed, though a decision will be taken by carriers only if there is a realistic demand from the city.

P Wilson, Rajya Sabha MP from the DMK, had, on March 28, said that Chennai had been sidelined by the ministry as the PoCs had been shifted to Hyderabad despite a higher demand for flights to Vietnam from Chennai. He thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on April 2 for acknowledging the issue and reinstating Chennai as a PoC for Vietnamese flights.

Tourism to Vietnam from India has boomed, with official figures from the country indicating a spike from 138,000 in 2022 to 501,000 in 2024 and an even greater increase expected in 2025.

Direct flights
Union Ministry of Civil Aviation

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com