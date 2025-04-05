Farmers ‘melon’cholic after adulteration row

DHARMAPURI/MADURAI: The price of watermelon plummeted by nearly 50% after a series of videos on adulteration went viral on social media platforms. Accordingly, horticulture department officials began conducting field inspections to ensure no such adulteration was being carried out.

Videos on usage of artificial colouring agents in watermelons led to panic among consumers, causing the prices of the fruit to plummet in Dharmapuri and Madurai, P Munirathinam, a farmer in Dharmapuri said.

“We have been severely affected after videos on adulteration of watermelons spread. Last month, the wholesale rate was Rs 12/kg. After such videos went viral, the prices dropped to Rs 3-Rs 7/kg. On average, a watermelon weighs between 12-15 kg. Our livelihood has been impacted by one fake message. The message, coming from an FSSAI staff, has had a significant impact on farmers across the state.”

M Jayaraman, a watermelon farmer from Usilampatti in Madurai said, “We have spent nearly 50,000/acre to cultivate watermelons, but traders are now demanding just Rs 5-Rs 6/kg, while the price was Rs 10-Rs 12/kg last month.”

P Sakthi, assistant director of Horticulture in Dharmapuri told TNIE, “In Dharmapuri, we have about 1,000 hectares under cultivation, which reduced to 700 hectares after Cyclone Fengal. After videos of adulteration surfaced, we inspected fields across Dharmapuri, and have not found a single case of adulteration.

The average price at which farmers sell watermelon ranges from Rs 3-Rs 7/kg, and the retail prices are Rs 15- Rs 20/kg. While such videos have impacted the demand for watermelons, we urge people not to worry as the watermelons from Dharmapuri are 100% natural.”

Test the red

Here are some simple tricks to identify if any colouring agents have been used in watermelons

Rub a piece of watermelon with your finger or using tissue paper. If it leaves a visibly dark, red stain, the fruit may be adulterated

Drop a piece of watermelon in a glass of water. If the colour leaches heavily, colouring agents may have been used

If the fruit is sticky or viscous to the touch, sweeteners may have been used. Natural watermelon is watery and does not leave sticky traces