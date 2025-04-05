‘Form panel to draft renewable energy policy’: Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: After introducing two separate policies for extending the life cycle of windmills that have completed 20 years of operation and for pumped storage facilities last year, the state government in 2025-26 budget announced that it would introduce a new integrated renewable energy policy (IREP).

The government released the windmill-related policy in September 2024, but a section of wind power generators challenged it in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. The court issued an interim stay on its implementation and referred the matter to a division bench.

Acknowledging that the other two policies would automatically lapse once the IREP gets finalised, a senior official said the new policy aims to provide a comprehensive plan for the green energy sector covering wind, solar, biomass, and pumped storage projects, etc.