Got two Sri Lankan fishermen released as goodwill gesture: Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The state government took necessary measures to release two arrested Sri Lankan fishermen and their seized boat on Friday night on humanitarian grounds and keeping in mind the cordial relations between India and the island nation, a release from the TN government said.

As per the release, the Coast Guard arrested the fishermen and seized their boat on March 20. Their release is a reiteration of TN government’s commitment to approach maritime issues on humanitarian grounds.

It added that measures like this reflected the firmness of the TN government in protecting the rights of fisherfolk and strengthening the goodwill between India and Sri Lanka. TN’s objective is to build relations based on trust.

The release came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his visit to Sri Lanka on Friday. TN Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution, moved by CM M K Stalin, urging the centre to take measures to retrieve Katchatheevu Island ceded to Sri Lanka in 1974.

The resolution also urged Modi to get all the 97 Indian fishermen lodged in Lankan prisons and the seized boats released as a goodwill gesture during the visit. Ahead of Modi’s visit to Sri Lanka, SL court has released 11 Indian fishermen without imposing any fines, on Friday.