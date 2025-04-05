Holiday declared on April 8 in Erode for kundam festival

ERODE: The District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara declared a holiday in the district on April 8, in view of the Bannari Mariamman Temple kundam festival. Sources said the temple located adjacent to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) conducts the kundam festival annually in the Tamil month of Panguni.

This year the festival began on March 24 and will be held until April 14. The important fire walk ritual will be held on April 7 and 8. In light of this, a local holiday has been declared for the district on April 8.

The collector, in a release on Friday, said, “Local holiday has been declared for government offices and educational institutions in the district. The local holiday will not apply if exams have already been announced in colleges and schools on this date. To compensate for this holiday, April 26 will be a working day for all government offices and educational institutions.”