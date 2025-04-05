Inspector arrested for extorting Rs 1 crore from auditor in Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: The district crime branch (DCB) police arrested inspector A Napoleon (45) of the investigative unit for crimes against women in Dharmapuri for allegedly extorting Rs 1 crore from V Ravichandran (68), an auditor from Kumbakonam.

The extortion stemmed from threats regarding Ravichandran cutting down teak trees on land acquired by the government for a barrage construction across the River Kollidam. Ravichandran sold the land to his relative in 2020 and was compensated Rs 54 lakh.

After learning about the tree cutting, Napoleon demanded Rs 1 crore to avoid legal action. Ravichandran paid the sum in three installments but later reported Napoleon when he demanded an additional crore.

On Thursday, Ravichandran handed over Rs 5 lakh to Napolean at the Thoppur toll gate, leading to his arrest by the DCB. He was later remanded in the Pudukkottai jail.