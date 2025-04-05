Madras HC withdraws injunction order, allows consecration ceremony at Kasi Viswanathar Temple

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday vacated the interim injunction passed by it on Thursday, restraining the HR&CE department from conducting the consecration ceremony at the Kasi Viswanathar Temple in Tenkasi on April 7.

A bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy said the ceremony may go on, but the directions regarding the inspection, to be conducted by the advocate commissioner and IIT Madras experts, stay intact and the inspection report be submitted before the court on April 21 as directed.

The bench changed its decision after additional advocate general Veera Kathiravan contended that the renovation works are almost over, and the defects pointed out by the petitioner are unrelated to the consecration ceremony.