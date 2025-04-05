Student questions egg quality, Tamil Nadu government cook attacks him

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A Class 5 student was allegedly hit on his shoulder with a broomstick by a government primary school noon-meal cook. His mistake? The child complained about the inferior quality of egg served to him at Chengunam Kollaimedu Panchayat Union Primary School in Polur, Tiruvannamalai.

While the cook and her assistant have been suspended, sources confirmed that the primary school teacher who witnessed the incident has been recommended for transfer.

According to official sources, Lakshmi, the cook, and Muniyammal, her assistant, were responsible for serving meals at the school. On Wednesday, when the student complained about the issue to Lakshmi, she assured him that better eggs would be provided the next day.

“However, the discussion escalated into an argument, and Lakshmi struck the boy on his shoulder with a broomstick, assisted by Muniyammal. Our investigation confirmed that the student did not sustain any injuries. When questioned, Lakshmi claimed that the student frequently argued with her and spoke against her. There had been no prior complaint against her regarding misconduct or withholding food from students,” said M Syed Fyas Ahmed, personal assistant to the collector.