Sultanpettai farmers oppose proposed poultry farm, fear air and water pollution

COIMBATORE: Farmers in Sultanpettai continued their protest against the setting up of a poultry farm at Vanjipuram near J Krishnapuram for the third consecutive day on Friday. They said waste from the farm will affect the ground water and pollute air.

Officials from the revenue department led by Revenue Divisional Officer (South) C Ramkumar held negotiations and assured farmers that a peace meeting would be organised.

According to farmers, a businessman has obtained permission to set up a poultry farm in the village and rear over 1 lakh chicken. With pollution control board giving approval on April 2, farmers staged a protest.

“Farm lands are irrigated with water from the PAP. As the area falls under fertile land catehory, no land owner is given permission to set up a poultry farm as it will affect environment. A poultry farm will needs at least one lakh litres of water per day. Also, the farm will attract house flies. For these reasons, we are objecting to setting up the poultry farm,” said Velu Mandrachalam, district secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, Coimbatore.

Speaking to TNIE after a talk with farmers , C Ramkumar, RDO said, “Farmers called off the protest after we assured them that a peace talk will be organized soon in the issue. Also, an inspection of the site has been ordered by the tahsildar.”