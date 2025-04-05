Tamil Nadu: It’s BJP’s apathy towards state’s sentiments, say anti-NEET warriors

CHENNAI: The President withholding assent for the Tamil Nadu government’s bill to exempt the state from NEET has disappointed many who have been voicing against the medical entrance test since its introduction in 2017. They said this was yet another instance of the BJP’s apathy towards the sentiments of Tamil Nadu.

The opposition to the NEET escalated into a massive protest after Kuzhumur Anitha, a medical aspirant died by suicide as she could not make into the medical college despite scoring 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in Class XII exam.

The news about the denial of consent to the NEET exemption bill of Tamil Nadu has dashed the hopes of SA Maniratnam, Anitha’s brother. “The Congress gave the electoral promise that NEET would be abolished. Had the Congress come to power, it would have been done. The BJP is not listening to what the people say. They brought in new education policy (NEP), three-language formula and delimitation.”

He said, “Like the DMK government is preventing NEP and delimitation in the initial stages, the AIADMK should have fought and nipped NEET in the bud.”

When asked, former HC judge Hari Paranthaman said this is an indication that federalism has failed in this country.