Tiruppur police open call centre to remind traffic violators of fine dues

TIRUPPUR: The Tiruppur city police have set up a call centre at the commissioner’s office to instruct motorists to pay their traffic violation fines immediately.

The centre, located on the first floor of the Police Commissioner’s Office, uses mobile phones to contact motorists and instruct them to pay their traffic violation fines immediately.

Police Commissioner S Rajenedran told TNIE, “We are constantly raising awareness of traffic rules to prevent road accidents. However, motorists are lax in following traffic rules. Around 25,000 traffic violation cases were registered from January to March in Tiruppur city. Most of the cases were for riding without a helmet, as only 60% of drivers wore helmets.”

He added, “Even when fines are imposed to curb traffic violations, motorists do not pay them immediately. Some motorists have not paid their fines for more than three months. This certainly does not help control traffic violations. Therefore, we set up this centre.”

“From this centre, police officials will contact drivers who have not paid their fine and instruct them to pay it. However, if they fail to do so within three days of being contacted, they will be served a summons. Violators can pay their fine at this centre directly to reduce the Court’s workload. About Rs 40,000 pending fines have been collected through this centre in the last one week,” he further said. Police officials said that around 2,000 motorists have been contacted in the past week from this centre. However, only 780 of them picked up their phones. For any queries, motorists can contact the centre at 9498181175 and 9498181078.”