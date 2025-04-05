Tamil Nadu

Two weeks after evading arrest, poaching suspect found dead in Tamil Nadu

Eriyur police said residents of Kongarapatti village spotted a severely decomposed body of the man inside the forest 1.5 km away from the village.
Police said the suspect, G Senthil (30) of Kongarapatti, was identified by his wife.
DHARMAPURI: A 30-year-old man, wanted by the forest department in connection with the killing of a tusker near Neruppur in Eriyur over a fortnight ago, was found dead inside a forest on Friday.

Addressing the media, Chitra alleged her husband was murdered by the forest department. It may be recalled that Chitra had lodged a complaint stating that her husband, who was allegedly in the custody of the forest officials, faced death threat.

SP SS Maheswaran said, “A country-made gun was found near the body. We suspect he may have died by suicide.”

