AI cameras set up to monitor elephants in TN's Palacode

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri forest department officials have set up 12 AI-based solar-powered cameras in four locations to monitor elephant movement across Palacode.

Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary has one of the highest human-wildlife conflicts in Dharmpauri. As part of the elephant corridor, Palacode, Pennagaram, and Hogenakkal see increased elephant movement, and in many cases crop damage have also been reported.

In 2024-25, 827 human wildlife conflicts were reported in Dharmapuri, and Rs 62.67 lakh compensation was provided. To tackle this issue, the forest department set up over 12 AI-based cameras to alert residents of elephant movement.

Speaking about the cameras, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) K Rajangam said, “The AI-based cameras are solar-powered and are connected to the internet 24x7 with live feeds being monitored in the Dharmapuri forest office control room. The cameras zoom up to one kilometre, capturing any wildlife movement, alerting the staff in the control room, who in turn will alert our team. It has greatly reduced Human-Wildlife conflict in Palacode.”

He added, “We have conducted a detailed study and identified three locations where elephant movement is high and have set up these cameras. The AI camera costs about 3 lakh each, and to ensure 360-degree coverage, we have also set up two other cameras in each location. The total setup cost is about Rs 15 lakh. In the next phase, we will set up speakers and digital bulletin boards in the villages close to the forest area, which will alert people about elephant movement.”