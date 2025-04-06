CBI raids VV Minerals founder Vaikundarajan's offices and residence in beach sand mining probe

TIRUNELVELI/ THOOTHUKUDI: The CBI carried out a surprise raid on the offices and residence of VV Minerals’ founder Vaikundarajan at Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli on Saturday. The raid follows an order of the Madras High Court on February 17, directing CBI to investigate the allegations of illegal beach sand mining.

Sources said seven vehicles carrying CBI officials arrived early in the morning and began searches at Vaikundarajan’s house and offices in Keeraikaranthattu. Raids were also carried out on the premises of a company reportedly owned by Vaikundarajan’s brother.

VV Minerals has been under the scanner for its alleged role in illegal beach sand mining and tax evasion. Following a complaint of large-scale violations, the district administration had earlier imposed a hefty fine on the companies that mined beach sand illegally.

The CBI had conducted searches at the properties attached to Indian Ocean Garnet Sand (IOGS) owners M Ramesh and K Thangaraj in Thoothukudi a few days ago.

The agency had registered an FIR against the beach sand miners and the officials allegedly involved in the case. As many as 12 personnel of CBI searched and collected crucial documents related to the mining leases, expanse of mined areas, export, from their houses and the firms. They also questioned all the family members, sources added.