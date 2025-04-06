Family alleges forest staff murdered man in TN's Eriyur; demands Rs 1 crore compensation

DHARMAPURI: The family of a 30-year-old man whose body was found within the forest range near Eriyur, filed a petition with the district collector and superintendent of police alleging that forest staff had murdered their kin and demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore. Further, they also sought judiciary’s intervention to assure that postmortem is conducted by doctors of their choice.

On Saturday, over 100 members, including members of Samoga Needhi Peravai and the deceased’s kin, gathered at the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital, stopping doctors from conducting postmortem of G Senthil (30), who was accused in the elephant poaching case. His wife S Chitra (23), filed a petition seeking justice for her husband’s death, alleging that forest staff were responsible for her husband’s murder. Further, they also requested a team of three medical experts of their choice to perform the postmortem and urged the autopsy, which would be overseen by a judicial representative, be taped.

Speaking to media, S Chitra said, “My husband (Senthil) was a mason and was summoned to the forest office after forest ranger had secured his father Govindharaj, three weeks ago. I have not seen him after. While I had visited the forest office multiple times asking to see him, my children and I were treated like criminals and sent away. Later, they reported that he was found dead. I identified his body.”

Chitra alleged that Senthil had been beaten and bound by ropes as marks were apparent on his body, adding that he was tortured and shot dead by forest staff. Despite police holding talks with Chitra and Samoga Needhi Peravai, they refused to allow a postmortem without satisfying their conditions as per the petition. When TNIE spoke to police officers, they said, “We can only learn more details after post-mortem. We cannot comment on the investigation at this time.”