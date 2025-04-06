Heavy rain causes flooding and disruptions in Tiruppur and Erode; officials rush to aid affected areas

TIRUPPUR/ ERODE: Widespread heavy rain in Tiruppur and Erode districts on Friday night and Saturday morning spelt trouble for the residents as the low-lying areas got flooded.

In Tiruppur, water entered the houses in Arivoli Nagar, Thiruneelakandapuram, Samundipuram, Pandian Nagar, and the premises of various industrial establishments along the Kongu main road.

Tiruppur recorded 777.60 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended on Saturday morning. The farmers at Uzhavar Santhai in Thennampalayam faced trouble as rainwater got stagnated in the area. In protest, they raised slogans against the officials and staged a paper-boat protest.

A foot overbridge at Senkuttai on the Kathithamalai - Kangeyampalayam road near Uthukuli washed away in the flood, causing traffic disruption on the road that leads to 15 villages. However, the authorities cleared the road by Saturday evening.

The area received 120 mm of rainfall. Nanjarayan pond overflowed and water entered nearby farmlands.

Tiruppur MP K Subbarayan, mayor N Dinesh Kumar and officials inspected the residential areas affected by the rain on Saturday morning. The mayor also ordered officials to expedite the work of draining water from waterlogged areas using motors.

Speaking to TNIE, Kumar said, “Tiruppur city alone received 32 cm rainfall. We have drained the water from all the areas immediately. The corporation is ready to face the summer rain.” Meanwhile, Erode received 762 mm rainfall, with water inflow into the Lower Bhavani dam increasing ten-fold, from 507 cusec to 5,167 cusec, leading to a ban on tourists from taking bath in Kodiveri dam.

The water released for LBP irrigation was reduced to 900 cusecs from 2,300 cusecs on Saturday. Gobichettipalayam received the maximum rainfall in the district - 150 mm.