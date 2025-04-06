New bill is threat to Waqf properties, finances: Ramanathapuram MP K Nawaskani

CHENNAI: Ramanathapuram MP and chairman of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board K Nawaskani said the new Waqf (Amendment) Bill is aimed at grabbing Waqf properties and also further crippling the Waqf boards financially. Nawaskani was speaking to reporters at the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board office in Chennai on Saturday regarding the consequences of the bill.

He said, “The BJP-led union government has been spreading misinformation among the people about the functioning of Waqf boards. Waqfs cannot take over any individual’s property. They (BJP leaders) are engaging in false propaganda merely to justify the bill.”

Pointing to numerous Waqf properties under encroachments, he said, “Why should Waqfs need any private persons’ property when a large number of properties of Waqf boards themselves have been encroached upon. Moreover, we do not have the funds to develop even the available properties.” He informed that out of 1.27 lakh Waqf properties in Tamil Nadu, about 30,000 are under encroachments.

Regarding funds, he said, “The bill has decreased the Waqfs’ contributions to the state boards from 7% to 5%, and of this, each state board has to contribute 1% to the central Waqf council. This will further weaken the state Waqf boards’ administration across the country.” He also highlighted that the TN government is providing an annual grant of Rs 2.5 crore for the board’s administration.

Alleging that the BJP-led union government has not implemented any scheme towards the development of Waqf properties, Nawaskani asked, “If this is the reality, how could their intention be read as wanting to develop Waqf properties?”

Regarding the Tiruchendurai village in Tiruchy, the MP said, “When the board came to know regarding the issue pertaining to 389 acres there, we referred to the records. Although the primary records showed ‘Waqf’, later on—several decades ago—the collector had resumed the land and issued pattas for it. During the 2022 board meeting, we had passed a resolution facilitating hassle-free property registrations at the village. Now there is no issue. We never claimed that as property of the board.”

He opined that the consequences of the new bill will be felt more acutely in the northern states.