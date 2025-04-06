Nine suspects in 2019 Pollachi rape case questioned in court; trial adjourned to April 9

COIMBATORE: Nine suspects who were arrested in connection with the 2019 Pollachi rape case were produced before the District Mahila Court for questioning on Saturday.

R Nandhini Devi, the Mahila Court judge questioned all the accused- N Rishwanth alias Sabarirajan, K Thirunavukkarasu, T Vasanthakumar, N Sathis, R Manivannan alias Mani, K Arulanantham, Heron Paul, P Babu alias Bike Babu and M Arunkumar.

As per the case report, on February 24, 2019, a case was registered against them for sexually harassing a 19-year-old college student at Makkinampatti in Pollachi. The Pollachi police arrested three people the next day, while Thirunavukkarasu, the prime suspect was arrested on March 5, 2019.

The case became sensational as the accused sexually harassed the victims and recorded their acts on phones. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested them and they are currently lodged at the Salem Central Prison.

The judge questioned the nine people under Section 313 (power to examine the accused) of the CrPC Act. The special public prosecutor of CBI examined the witnesses, and the defence counsels cross-examined the witnesses a week ago.

The court proceeding was held on camera. After completing the questioning, the judge adjourned the trial to April 9. The court is expected to pronounce the judgment in connection with the case next month after observing the argument between the prosecution and the defence counsels.