PM Modi inaugurates new Pamban bridge in TN; flags off new Chennai train service

RAMESWARAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the country’s first vertical lift sea bridge at Rameswaram, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

The 2.08-km-long structure, constructed at a cost of Rs 535 crore, enhances maritime connectivity by enabling the passage of larger vessels.

Concluding his visit to Sri Lanka, Modi landed at the Mandapam helipad and proceeded to the venue dressed in traditional Tamil attire, dhoti and shirt.