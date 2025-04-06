PM Modi inaugurates new Pamban bridge in TN; flags off new Chennai train service

RAMESWARAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the country’s first vertical lift sea bridge at Rameswaram, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.
The 2.08-km-long structure, constructed at a cost of Rs 535 crore, enhances maritime connectivity by enabling the passage of larger vessels.
Concluding his visit to Sri Lanka, Modi landed at the Mandapam helipad and proceeded to the venue dressed in traditional Tamil attire, dhoti and shirt.
At the site, he was briefed about the technical features of the bridge by officials before inaugurating it from a dais on the Pamban road bridge, in the presence of Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Following the inauguration, Modi flagged off a new train service between Rameswaram and Tambaram. After the train crossed the newly built bridge, the centre vertical lift spans of both the new and old Pamban railway bridges were opened to allow an Indian Coast Guard ship to pass.
The new bridge features a 72.5-metre-long lift span, offering a clearance of 17 metres, significantly higher than the century-old Pamban bridge.
The Railways Department began construction in 2019 after assessing the deteriorating condition of the old bridge. Train services on the old bridge were suspended in 2022, severing rail connectivity to Rameswaram until now.
According to the Railways, the newly launched Rameswaram–Tambaram service aims to bolster connectivity across the delta region and improve access to key religious and tourist destinations.
In a post on his X page (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, “When I was on my way back from Sri Lanka, I was blessed to have a Darshan of the Ram Setu. In a divine coincidence, it happened at the same time as the Surya Tilak was taking place in Ayodhya.”
Later in the day, Modi offered prayers at the Ramanathaswamy Temple before attending a government event where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple high-value projects.
The event was attended by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L. Murugan, State Minister for Finance and Environment and Climate Change Thangam Thennarasu, and State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development R.S. Raja Kannappan. BJP state president K. Annamalai and other leaders received the Prime Minister at the helipad.