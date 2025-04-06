SDPI joins TVK protest against Waqf Bill, fueling speculation about AIADMK alliance shift

TIRUCHY: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI)’s participation in Friday’s state-wide protest organised by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has shot off speculations of the former reconsidering its alliance with the AIADMK, particularly when talks about its existing ally led by Edappadi Palaniswami and the BJP patching up for the upcoming Assembly elections are growing intense. It was a first for the SDPI, which has a Muslim base, when it on Friday joined the public demonstration led by the TVK.

The TVK projects itself as a pro-minority force. SDPI state president VMS Mohammed Mubarak, popularly known as Nellai Mubarak, however, downplayed their participation saying that the protest was issue-based than political. "The issue here is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Whoever is against the bill, we consider them a democratic force, regardless of which party it is. We participated in response to TVK's call," he told TNIE.

Enquired about their alliance with the AIADMK, Mubarak simply replied: "We will join hands with whoever is against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill." A senior SDPI member, however, expressed “internal” discomfort over the AIADMK's “inconsistency” on reentering into an alliance with the BJP.

Requesting anonymity, the member said, "We no longer believe the AIADMK will hold its ground against the BJP. Their message is inconsistent -- one day they oppose, the next they keep the door open. Such ambiguity is unsafe for the (Muslim) community." The functionaries’ unease intensified after Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently stated that talks with the AIADMK were "ongoing and positive".

A lack of clarity from the AIADMK's leadership on the BJP leader’s statement has led to growing concern within the SDPI ranks, the senior member added. Senior AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar, however, dismissed suggestions of a rift.