TN CM Stalin to inaugurate Panjappur bus terminus in Tiruchy on May 9: Minister Nehru

TIRUCHY: Mentioning all major construction works at the Rs 492-crore facility having been completed, Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru on Saturday announced that Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the integrated bus terminus in Panjappur on May 9.

Addressing media persons after inspecting the works, the minister said, "Almost all work at the bus terminus has been completed and we've now begun final cleaning activities. The chief minister will also lay the foundation stone for a new truck terminal and a wholesale vegetable market complex during the same event. Further he will distribute housing site patta to around 55,000 beneficiaries."

The minister added that the CM and DMK president is expected to arrive in Tiruchy a day earlier i.e. on May 8 and meet party workers in view of the upcoming Assembly election. On amenities provided at the terminus, Minister Nehru said that all required facilities have been put in place.

"Initially, the blueprint did not account for sufficient toilet facilities. Now, toilets have been set up at multiple locations. Similarly, potable water supply facilities have also been provided at convenient points so that commuters don't have to search around for them," he said.