TN farmers cite low procurement price for drop in green gram cultivation

DINDIGUL: There is a drop in green gram cultivation in Dindigul district with farmers citing low procurement price from traders as the major reason.

According to official records (gross cropped area), 3,072 hectares (2014-2015), 2,456 hectares (2015-16), 2,301 hectares (2016-2017), 2,154 hectares (2017-2018), 1,381 hectares (2018-2019), 1,287 hectares (2019-2020), 1,206 hectares (2020-2021), 1,099 hectares (2021-2022), 1,010 hectares (2022-23), 1,020 hectares (2023-24), 800 hectares (2024-25) were cultivated with green gram.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Uzhavar Pathukappu Amaippu state secretary R Kalidas said, "Traders and dealers offer Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg of green gram, whereas Mochai Payaru (lima beans) and Tatta Payaru (cow peas) can fetch over Rs 150 per kg. Besides, farmers can harvest two to three bags (100 kg) after sowing seeds across 60 cents of land. Many farmers still sow seeds as the input cost is only Rs 10,000 for an entire farmland (60 cents) and the crop period for the entire zone is three months."

He further said, "Frequent rains can disturb the crop as it requires less water. For the past five years there has been good rains, hence crops got damaged and few of the farmers who invested in these crops lost heavily."