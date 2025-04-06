TN Water resources minister calls for swift DPR on Papanasam-Manimuthar dam inter-linking project

TIRUNELVELI: Minister for Water Resources, Mines and Minerals Durai Murugan conducted a review meeting on Saturday and instructed officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Papanasam-Manimuthar dam-linking project and complete desiltation works in eight canal stretches in the Thamirabarani river basin expeditiously.
The meeting was held at the Circuit House in Vannarpettai, Tirunelveli in the presence of District Collector Dr R Sukumar. It was attended by senior engineers and officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD), who assessed the progress of ongoing schemes and projects announced during the Assembly session.
Durai Murugan said the proposal to interlink the Papanasam and Manimuthar dams has been long-pending a demand of the public, and instructed the officials to expedite the preparation of the DPR. He also directed them to take immediate steps to complete the desilting works in eight canal stretches in the Thamirabarani basin under a special programme.
Highlighting various development initiatives announced in the Assembly, the minister reviewed the upcoming restoration of Mayilapudur anicut in Radhapuram taluk at a cost of Rs 1.3 crore, renovation of Ariyanayagipuram anicut in Mukkudal at Rs 3.68 crore, and the strengthening of the Tharuvai surplus regulator in Palayam canal, where it merges with the Pachaiyar river at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.
He also reviewed the Rs 40-crore Kanjiparai anicut enhancement work in Radhapuram taluk and emphasised the need to initiate all these projects swiftly in accordance with the norms set by the government.
Tenkasi Dr Rani Srikumar, Palayamkottai MLA M Abdul Wahab, Tirunelveli Corporation Mayor K Ramakrishnan, District Revenue Officer M Suganya and WRD Madurai Zone Chief Engineer S Ramesh were present.