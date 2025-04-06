TN Water resources minister calls for swift DPR on Papanasam-Manimuthar dam inter-linking project

TIRUNELVELI: Minister for Water Resources, Mines and Minerals Durai Murugan conducted a review meeting on Saturday and instructed officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the Papanasam-Manimuthar dam-linking project and complete desiltation works in eight canal stretches in the Thamirabarani river basin expeditiously.

The meeting was held at the Circuit House in Vannarpettai, Tirunelveli in the presence of District Collector Dr R Sukumar. It was attended by senior engineers and officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD), who assessed the progress of ongoing schemes and projects announced during the Assembly session.

Durai Murugan said the proposal to interlink the Papanasam and Manimuthar dams has been long-pending a demand of the public, and instructed the officials to expedite the preparation of the DPR. He also directed them to take immediate steps to complete the desilting works in eight canal stretches in the Thamirabarani basin under a special programme.