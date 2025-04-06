Vehicle users demand road widening, median barriers on accident-prone Tiruchy-Karur highway

TIRUCHY: Raising alarm over the “frequent” accidents on the Tiruchy-Karur national highway, particularly the two-lane stretch between Pettaivaithalai and Kulithalai, vehicle users call for urgent road widening and median barrier installation along the entire length of the route.

Of the 79-kilometre-long stretch, a 11 km portion connecting Chathiram with Thindukarai is under the control of the state highways department.

The remaining 68 km stretch is maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Identifying areas such as Mahadhanapuram, Mayanur, Kulithalai, Pettaivaithalai and Anthanallur in the 68 km stretch as accident-prone, P Ayyarappan, coordinator of the Road User Welfare Committee said, "Unlike other national highways, the Tiruchy-Karur road has several bottlenecks.”

“NHAI authorities should provide for a median along the entire four-lane stretch. Road widening should be carried out in the two-lane sections to prevent fatal accidents. This is one of the few national highways without a service road or underpasses. Due to its narrow stretches, frequent head-on collisions occur. The black spots should hence be identified and the police must take necessary action to restrict the speed of vehicles,” he added. Karur MP S Jothimani also had raised the issue during the recent parliamentary session, stressing the need to upgrade the Tiruchy-Karur national highway into a greenfield road, he further said.