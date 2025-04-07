25 arts colleges across Tamil Nadu seek to join AI bandwagon

CHENNAI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become one of the most sought-after courses among students, prompting higher educational institutions across the state to capitalise on the trend. In addition to engineering colleges, the AI wave has now reached arts and science colleges. This year, as many as 25 Arts and Science colleges have submitted applications to the University of Madras seeking approval to launch AI-related courses.

According to University of Madras officials, 25 colleges have applied for approval to start BSc computer science with AI for 2025-26, while nine colleges have applied to start BSc computer science courses with Data Science. Tier II colleges in Avadi, Tiruttani, Gummidipoondi, and Madhavaram have also applied to start AI-related courses.

“Until last year, premier colleges in the city used to apply for emerging courses like BSc computer science, AI or Data Science courses. However, over a dozen Tier II colleges have applied this year to start AI-related courses,” said a University of Madras faculty member.

There is a demand for data science and AI courses not only at the undergraduate level but also in postgraduate studies. Three colleges have applied to start MSc programmes in Data Science.

“AI has taken over the digital space. These tools have made youngsters believe that AI is the future. At the same time, one should not forget the importance of the core basic science courses,” said K Karunakaran, a retired faculty of a Government Arts and Science college in Chennai.

According to university officials, these colleges will be approved only after they verify that they have the necessary infrastructure to offer these courses. “Our inspection teams will directly visit these colleges to ensure that they have adequate trained faculty, classrooms, and computer labs as per university norms,” said a senior university official.

Along with AI, BCom is also one of the most popular courses, as 12 have applied to enhance seats in existing BCom courses or start new courses like BCom with computer applications.