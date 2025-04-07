300 houses to be built for homeless people in Gudalur at Rs 27 crore: CM Stalin

NILGIRIS: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday made a slew of announcements for people of Nilgiris district. Speaking at a function organised in the government arts college at Ooty, he said a tribal museum and a research centre would be established in the district at a cost of Rs 10 crore and 300 houses would be built for the homeless people in Gudalur at a cost of Rs 26.6 crore.

The CM further said that a multi-level car parking would be constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore in Ooty. To encourage tourists, Rs 5 crore would be given to TNSTC to operate 10 hop-on hop-off services.

Likewise, 200 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore and 23 community halls would be built at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore for the benefit of tribal people living in urban areas of the district. Further, he said the gene pool park at Naadukani would be improved at cost of Rs 3 crore.

Highlighting the number of beneficiaries of several government schemes in the Nilgiris in the last four years, Stalin said, “So far, 5.96 lakh people in the district benefited under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam. The facilities at the district headquarters hospital at Gudalur is being improved along with hospitals in Kotagiri and Coonoor,” he said.

Stalin also said 16,000 women are receiving monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 and 735 students are receiving Rs 1,000 under Tamil Puthalvan and 771 benefit under Pudhumai Pengal scheme. An arts and science college has been proposed in Coonoor and Rs 70 crore has been allocated to set up an eco park in Ooty, in the 2025-26 budget.