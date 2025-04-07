BJP neglecting Tamil Nadu, state must give it befitting reply in polls: CM Stalin

COIMBATORE/NILGIRIS: Alleging that the BJP disregarded Tamil Nadu on key issues, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday evening asked the people to provide a befitting reply to the national party in the upcoming Assembly polls that it will never find a place in the state. He was speaking at the Valli Kummi performance—organised by DMK ally Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi—at the Codissia grounds in Coimbatore, after inaugurating the Nilgiris Government Medical College and Hospital earlier in the day.

Speaking at Nilgiris earlier, the CM had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assurances while he was on “Tamil soil” that the delimitation exercise would not adversely impact the percentage of southern states’ representation in the Parliament.

However, the PM did not respond to this during his Rameswaram speech. Stalin in Coimbatore said he had made the request as an appointment with the PM to discuss the matter has not yet been granted. “What can we do when people fail to respond to people’s problems? You must give the response in the next election to those thwarting TN that they have no place here.”

The centre is taking revenge on TN for not voting for the BJP, the CM said. “Winning 40 seats (including Puducherry) in the 2024 polls was a testimonial to the DMK regime, and we will register a similar victory in the 2026 Assembly polls. Our alliance will win and continue on,” he added.