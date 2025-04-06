CM Stalin urges PM Modi to assure no reduction in southern states' parliamentary seats due to delimitation

NILGIRIS: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give an assurance on Tamil soil that parliamentary seats in southern states, including Tamil Nadu, would not be reduced due to the implementation of delimitation. He also called for a constitutional amendment bill to be passed in Parliament to ensure this.
Speaking after inaugurating the Nilgiris Government Medical College and Hospital and distributing welfare assistance at the Ooty Government Arts College, Stalin said, “This is not just a concern about the numbers of parliamentary seats, and it is our power, rights, and concern about the welfare of the future. Despite there being 40 MPs, including an MP from Puducherry, in the parliament, our voices are being crushed, and if the MP’s numbers were reduced further, Tamil Nadu would be eliminated.”
He further alleged that the BJP is trying to reduce the state’s representation as Tamil Nadu MPs often raise concerns about Hindi imposition and inadequate fund allocation.
“Tamil Nadu MPs are speaking about the Hindi imposition and fund allotment as Tamil Nadu is being neglected in special projects and schemes, and they are not only speaking for Tamil Nadu but for the entire country. That’s why the BJP is eager to reduce our strength,” Stalin said.
He also announced that DMK Deputy Secretary and Nilgiris MP A Raja would initiate the filing of a case in the Supreme Court against the Waqf Bill on Monday.
Turning his attention to NEET, Stalin accused AIADMK leaders of allowing the entrance exam in Tamil Nadu after the death of former Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa.
“Soon after the death of former Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J Jayalalithaa, the present AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, who both are holding the feet of the BJP, allowed NEET in Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Stalin also questioned why AIADMK had not placed a condition before the BJP to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET despite being alliance partners. He said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi clearly stated that the NEET exam will be exempted to the states that do not want it if the INDIA alliance comes to power.”
Challenging EPS directly, Stalin said, “If you have concerns about the Tamil Nadu students, you should announce openly that AIADMK will join the alliance with the BJP only when the NEET exam is exempted for Tamil Nadu.”
“You (AIADMK) keep on being neglected by the people of the state as you (EPS) did nothing for the welfare of the people. Keeping faith in the people of Tamil Nadu, I will assure no political tricks will defeat DMK and I will not let DMK be defeated,” Stalin said.