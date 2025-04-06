CM Stalin urges PM Modi to assure no reduction in southern states' parliamentary seats due to delimitation

NILGIRIS: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give an assurance on Tamil soil that parliamentary seats in southern states, including Tamil Nadu, would not be reduced due to the implementation of delimitation. He also called for a constitutional amendment bill to be passed in Parliament to ensure this.

Speaking after inaugurating the Nilgiris Government Medical College and Hospital and distributing welfare assistance at the Ooty Government Arts College, Stalin said, “This is not just a concern about the numbers of parliamentary seats, and it is our power, rights, and concern about the welfare of the future. Despite there being 40 MPs, including an MP from Puducherry, in the parliament, our voices are being crushed, and if the MP’s numbers were reduced further, Tamil Nadu would be eliminated.”

He further alleged that the BJP is trying to reduce the state’s representation as Tamil Nadu MPs often raise concerns about Hindi imposition and inadequate fund allocation.

“Tamil Nadu MPs are speaking about the Hindi imposition and fund allotment as Tamil Nadu is being neglected in special projects and schemes, and they are not only speaking for Tamil Nadu but for the entire country. That’s why the BJP is eager to reduce our strength,” Stalin said.