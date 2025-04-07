Chennai Press Club to get Rs 2.5-cr infrastructure upgrade: DyCM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday announced that on instructions from Chief Minister MK Stalin, Rs 2.50 crore would be allocated to improve the infrastructure facilities of the Chennai Press Club.

The Deputy CM said this after presenting prizes to the journalists who won the cricket competitions. In all, 58 teams took part in the competitions. “Apart from being the Deputy CM and the minister for sports development, I am taking part in this event as one of the senior administrators of the daily Murasoli, named after the eldest son of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi,” the Deputy CM said.

Referring to the demands made by the Chennai Press Club, he recalled the welfare schemes being implemented for the journalists and promised that the other demands of the Club would also be fulfilled in a phased manner.

HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, MPs Dayanidhi Maran, Vijay Vasanth, Indian Oil Managing Director M Annadurai, and office-bearers of the Chennai Press Club and the families of journalists took part in the event.