CM pharmacies beat Jan Aushadhis on medicine prices

CM’s pharmacies popular due to cheaper medicines

However, branded generics may differ in inactive ingredients like binders and fillers.

Even when comparing generic medicines, CM’s Pharmacies were cheaper, primarily due to the discount. (The packaging of generics differed between the two, suggesting different manufacturers.) For instance, Metformin 850mg, a first-line diabetes drug, costs Rs 13.3 for 10 tablets at CM’s Pharmacies but Rs 19.8 at Jan Aushadhi outlets. Similarly, Telmisartan 40mg (hypertension medication) is priced at Rs 8.7 and Rs 12 respectively, and Atorvastatin 10mg (cholesterol medication) sells for Rs 5.9 and Rs 8.8 per 10 tablets respectively.

As a result, CM’s Pharmacies appear to be gaining more traction among consumers. During TNIE’s visit to the outlet in Pondy Bazaar, a customer was seen inquiring about bulk monthly orders for medications treating conditions like cancer, diabetes, and hypertension. A sales executive noted that such requests have become frequent, as patients on long-term medication seek to reduce their expenses.

A S M Manzoor, a customer at the pharmacy, pointed out that Pantoprazole 40mg (for stomach ulcers) costs `8 (10 tablets) at the CM’s Pharmacy, whereas the same drug sells for around `95 (10 tablets) at private pharmacies. Branded drugs in private pharmacies generally cost significantly more than at both CM’s Pharmacies and Jan Aushadhi outlets.

According to officials from the cooperative department which is overseeing the scheme, CM’s Pharmacies currently sell 206 types of medicines, predominantly generics along with a few branded generics. While discounts are offered on branded generics as well, they may be lower than the 25% available on generics.

“We carry only a limited selection of branded drugs. For some brands, we must maintain margin prices, which may reduce the discount slightly below 25%. Some consumers demand specific brands. We will adjust procurement and pricing based on demand and sales trends,” a senior official explained.

Procurement differs between product categories, sources said. Generic medicines are sourced through open tenders by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), a pioneering organisation in drug procurement which supplies all government hospitals in the state.

Branded drugs, nutraceuticals and AYUSH medicines are procured by the Tamil Nadu Consumers’ Co-operative Federation. V V L Narayana Aitam, nodal officer, Jan Aushadi Kendras, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar, said strict actions would be taken against outlets violating guidelines by selling branded generics due to customer demand.