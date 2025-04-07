Coimbatore school forces parent to sign in stamp paper, served notice

COIMBATORE: District School Education Department issued a show-cause notice to a private matriculation school for allegedly pressurising a parent to sign a stamp paper stating that if their daughter did not perform well academically, they would voluntarily obtain her Transfer Certificate (TC).

Sources said that the school administration of a well-known private matriculation school at Venkitapuram allegedly called the parents of a Class 2 student and pressurised them to submit a signed stamp paper declaring that if their daughter did not perform well, they would obtain her TC.

Meanwhile, as this issue started spreading on social media, officials for the District School Education Department issued a show-cause notice to school seeking an explanation. However, administration posted a letter on social media stating that it was the class teacher who got the stamp duty from against the rule, and the teacher was suspended.

When asked about it, District Educational Officer, Punitha Anthonyammal told TNIE, “As soon as we received this information, we contacted the school and instructed the administration to ensure that the child studies in their school itself without any disturbance. However, a show-cause notice has been issued to the school, and an inquiry will be initiated.