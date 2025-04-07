Cybercrime cases in rural areas of Tiruchy rise three-fold

TIRUCHY: Cybercrime is rising alarmingly in Tiruchy, particularly in rural areas, with both the number of cases and financial losses climbing sharply. Cybercrime police sources say a total of 2,200 cases were reported in the rural district in 2024, resulting in financial losses to the tune of Rs 12 crore.

The trend shows no sign of slowing, as the first two months of 2025 alone have seen 500 cases and losses to the tune of Rs 5 crore. This represents a 22% rise in case volume and a 41% increase in financial losses compared to 2024. Rural areas have become a significant hotspot for cyber fraud, with a steady year-on-year increase in cases and monetary damage.

In 2021, there were about 800 cases resulting in Rs 3.5 crore in losses across the district. By 2022, this rose to about 1,000 cases and Rs 10.8 crore in losses. The numbers surged to about 1,400 cases in 2023 with Rs 10.5 crore loss which further shot up to about 2,200 cases and Rs 12 crore in damages in 2024, show data.

This indicates that rural cybercrime cases have nearly tripled in three years, while financial losses have quadrupled. Although the recovery of stolen money has improved over time - from Rs 10 lakh in 2021 to `2 crore in 2024 and Rs 60 lakh in the first two months of 2025 - officials emphasise that prevention and awareness remain the best defences.

Most of the online crimes in rural Tiruchy include part-time job scams, bank manager fraud calls, customer card fraud, fake shopping sites, personal loan- and loan app-fraud. "Fraudsters behind these scams have become more sophisticated, using fake websites and phishing tactics to deceive victims.

They send links randomly and often post fake job offers, luring victims with promises of high-paying work-from-home opportunities. Once the victim pays an advance or shares personal information, the fraudster disappears, leaving the victim with nothing," said a senior official from the Tiruchy rural cybercrime unit.