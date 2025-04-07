ED raids TN minister KN Nehru’s properties; DMK supporters allege political vendetta

TIRUCHY: Enforcement directorate officials launched simultaneous raids in at least 10 places linked to Tamil Nadu minister KN Nehru and his brother Ramajayam in Thillai Nagar, Trichy, early on Monday morning, in relation to a money laundering probe, sources said.

Two separate ED teams, accompanied by personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrived at both houses and initiated the searches as part of an undisclosed investigation. Minister KN Nehru is reported to be in Chennai at the time of the raids.

Upon learning about the raids, a group of KN Nehru’s supporters gathered near his residence. However, they dispersed shortly after some senior DMK leaders requested them to vacate the area to maintain law and order.