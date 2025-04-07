Gang assaults student for talking to girl in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The city police arrested two people and booked eight others for allegedly assaulting a private college student with a beer bottle and stick. The arrested were identified as M Mohamed Bashith (21) and M Mohamed Sajith (21).

Police sources said, C Sanjay (21), a second-year B. Com student at a private college, was in a relationship with his classmate, a Muslim girl. On Friday, Bashith said he wanted to talk to Sanjay and took him to an old, dilapidated house near Lakshmi Narasimhar Temple, along with Sajith, where eight others were waiting. All of them threatened him not to speak with the girl and assaulted him with a beer bottle and stick.

Sanjay sustained injuries on the head, face and eyes. Later, they dropped him back at the college. Sanjay informed about the assault to his father, who took him to a private hospital.

He was later admitted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. After a complaint, the police arrested two suspects and are in search of the others. Police said the accused didn’t want a person from another community to be in a relationship with the girl.