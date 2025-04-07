Groundwater level in 16 TN districts less compared to March ’24

CHENNAI: As many as 21 districts in Tamil Nadu have better groundwater levels in March this year compared to the same month last year, while the remaining 16 witnessed a decline.

Although the majority of the districts appear to be in a relatively better position than last year, the fact that none of the 37 districts have shown any increase since February worries officials of Water Resources Department (WRD) with summer months fast approaching, coupled with rising mercury levels. It may be noted that Chennai’s (the 38th district) groundwater data is maintained by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and not WRD.

Among the districts that recorded a rise, Dharmapuri topped the list with an increase of 3.63 metres, followed by Perambalur with a 2.29-metre rise and Namakkal with 2.15 metres.

On the other hand, Tirunelveli showed the sharpest dip in groundwater level, with a fall of 1.79 metres. Erode witnessed a decline of 1.47 metres.

A senior WRD official told TNIE that while many districts show better groundwater levels than last year, none of the districts have shown an increase in the last two months. “In fact, levels may drop further in urban areas. We are closely monitoring the situation.”