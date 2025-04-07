HR&CE reply sought on plea against circular prohibiting caste names in temple fest invite

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has sought a response from the HR and CE department on a PIL petition filed challenging a circular issued by the department prohibiting the use of caste names in temple festival invitations.

The litigant, G Ramalingam, a devotee of Baskareswarar temple in Thanjavur, said the temple was established 1,100 years ago by the Cholas. While attempting to celebrate the 10-day annual festival, which is ongoing now, they came to know about the prohibitory circular.

He said mentioning family/caste names of sponsors in invitations is a tradition which has been in practice for centuries and the circular undermines it. Citing that the circular was issued based on a recent order passed by the high court in connection with the festival of Pattukkottai Nadiamman temple and the said order has already been stayed by the Supreme Court on March 24, Ramalingam requested the high court to stay or quash the circular. A bench, which heard the plea, refused to stay the operation of the circular but directed the HR and CE authorities to file a response in a month.