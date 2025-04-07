More government school kids can opt for residential coaching in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: With the Class 12 exams ending in the last week of March, the school education department has begun expanding the facility of residential coaching for government school students preparing to take competitive entrance exams for higher education courses in premier institutions.

According to sources, more students are applying for the coaching as they now have the option to attend residential coaching at the regional or state level instead of non-residential coaching at the district level. “The government will take care of the expenses, and the headmasters have been asked to get consent from the parents of students who are interested in residential coaching,” said officials.

Coaching for more than 1,500 students preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been under way since March 27. State-level residential coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will begin on April 10 in Erode. More than 750 students who have already appeared for JEE Mains Session I and who will appear for JEE Mains sessions II shortly will participate in the programme, said sources.