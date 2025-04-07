Protest against power project gathers steam

NILGIRIS: The opposition to the proposed Silla Halla pumped storage hydro electric project near Kundha in Nilgiris is gaining momentum with farmers and tribal residents of Balacola and Ithalar panchayats passing resolutions against the project.

The people said though Nilgiris is home to several dams and hydroelectric projects, substantially contributing to the state’s electricity demands, this particular project envisages inundating several acres of agricultural land and forests. More than 10,000 people belonging to indigenous communities, government-recognized Particularly Vulnerable Tribals Groups and Tamil repatriates will have to be relocated.

Further, they said Nilgiris is an ecologically sensitive zone falling under the ESZ-I category, according to the report submitted by the Western Ghats Ecology Experts Panel (WGEEP), or otherwise called the Gadgil Committee. “The beginning of this year marked a significant milestone in the history of Tamil Nadu as archaeologists unearthed a connection with Indus Valley Civilization.

However, the connection between the Nilgiris and Indus Valley Civilizations has already been established since 5000 B.C. If taken shape, this project will imperil existing civilization on the hills, fear the residents,” said Yukesh Saravanan a member of Save Silla Halla Movement.

“The Kunda region is a significant historical, archaeological and culturally sensitive area, comprising many sacred groves and pasture lands, belonging to local communities.

Recently, a Supreme Court directive was mooted to identify sacred groves irrespective of their size and conserve them, solely on their purpose and their cultural and ecological significance to the local community,” said Arun Bellie another member of the movement.