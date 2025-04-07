Remove flagpoles in public places by April 21, CCMC tells political parties

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has issued notices to all political parties that have offices in the city, to voluntarily remove their flagpoles installed in public spaces before April 21, pursuant to an order issued by Madras High Court in this regard.

Notices have also been issued to government employees unions, trade unions, caste-based organizations and other outfits to remove their flagpoles from public spaces.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Town Planning Officer (TPO) S Kumar said, “As per the court order, the civic body has begun issuing notices to political parties requesting them to remove flagpoles within the next 15 days. If they fail to comply, the civic body will remove them.

The CCMC officials will take action after the deadline if the political parties and other organizations do not remove the structures on their own.” It may be recalled that DMK general secretary Durai Murugan had already instructed party functionaries to remove flagpoles.