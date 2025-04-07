Renovated heritage building inaugurated at Kumari court campus

KANNIYAKUMARI: Supreme Court Judge R Mahadevan inaugurated the renovated heritage building (Old District Court building) in Nagercoil, during an event held on the district court campus here on Saturday.

During the event, Chief Justice of Madras High Court KR Shriram virtually inaugurated the District Munisif-cum-Judicial Magistrate Court building and the judicial officer quarters at Bhoothapandy.

High Court Judges SS Sundar, J Nisha Banu, AD Jagadish Chandira, L Victoria Gowri, P Vadamalai, Law Minister S Regupathy, Principal District and Sessions Judge B Karthikeyan, Chief Judicial Magistrate R Samuel Benjamin, District Collector R Alagumeena, SP R Stalin, Nagercoil bar association functionaries and others were present.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Madras High Court Judge SS Sundar, who is also the Executive Chairman of Tamil Nadu Legal Services Authority, along with Madras High Court Judges AD Jagadish Chandira and P Vadamalai inaugurated the 'Advanced Laparoscopy Set with High Definition Camera System' equipment at the surgery theatre in Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital.