Rising cases of type-1 diabetes among children: Tamil Nadu to unveil SOP in June

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu health department and National Health Mission will introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in June for the treatment of children diagnosed with type-1 diabetes. According to health department officials, around 2,600 children have registered and are receiving treatment for type-1 diabetes in government hospitals across the state. This number may be higher in the private sector, officials said.

“In the light of such a high number of children receiving treatment for type-1 diabetes, we held a meeting and decided to involve stake holders and NGOs to better support patients. We plan to launch the SOP in June, which will provide instructions to guide effective treatment.

After staff, including doctors and paramedics, are trained, the SOP will be officially implemented. Treatment to type-1 diabetes is already available in all government medical college hospitals across the state. The SOP will ensure dedicated support to children,” said A Arun Thamburaj, Mission Director of National Health Mission - Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, he said plans are afoot to extend service of 104 help line to connect patients with health care staff and to coordinate efforts through dedicated nodal officers.

Dr Krishnan Swaminathan of Idhayangal Trust in Coimbatore, which offers medical assistance to around 2,600 children with type-1 diabetes across TN, said, “We estimate there could be more than 10,000 children diagnosed with type-1 diabetes in Tamil Nadu, and the number may be increasing by 500-600 annually.

Common symptoms include polyuria (frequent urination), polydipsia (excessive thirst), and polyphagia (increased hunger), along with other signs such as persistent weight loss. Unlike regular diabetes, type-1 diabetes is more dangerous.

Patients must take life-long insulin shots (four times a day) and undergo glucose tests frequently. The monthly cost for this treatment exceeds Rs 6,000. Hence, procedures at government hospitals will benefit economically weaker sections. Also they would need emergency treatment at anytime. So the helpline is a must,” he said.