Scuba divers videograph trawl nets in Chennai reefs

CHENNAI: In a rare capture, a group of scuba divers have documented the adverse impacts of bottom trawling on reefs and Olive Ridley turtles.

During a recreational dive to the Kovalam artificial reef site, a giant discarded trawl net was found covering a significant portion of the reef.

An adult Olive Ridley, probably a nesting turtle, was found entangled and dead. These underwater visuals serve as hard evidence in the unfortunate death of nearly 1,200 Olive Ridleys in January and February this year in Chennai.

TNIE has published a series of articles on Turtle deaths and how bottom trawlers were violating the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act by operating within the prohibited 5-nautical-mile zone from the shore.

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal took suo motu cognisance and sought a detailed action report from the State government.

Venkatesh, who runs Ocean Delight Scuba School in Kovalam and his student Siddhanth Prasad Shankar, who videographed the ghost nets in Kovalam reef site, said, "We went for a dive on April 5. During every dive, we make a conscious attempt to remove any plastic or other debris to keep the reef healthy. But, this time we found a giant trawl net that easily weighed more than 200 kgs and a school of fish feeding on a dead turtle that died after getting entangled in the net."

"The reef is located just 1.5 nautical miles from the shore. It is a huge challenge to remove the heavy discarded nets from the reef sites and the ocean floor," he added.