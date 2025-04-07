Teachers to boycott paper evaluation work in Pollachi

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore wing of the Tamil Nadu Postgraduate Teacher Association (TNPGA) said that they would boycott the evaluation duty of the class XII board exams at the Pollachi centre, condemning the school education department for not allocating evaluation duty at a nearby centre, on Monday.

TNPGA district president, Mohammad Kaja Muhaideen, told TNIE that class XII paper evaluation began at three centres in Coimbatore and Pollachi on Friday.

“Officers of the Directorate of Government Examinations told that educational officers could assign evaluation work at a nearby centre as per the teachers’ wish. Apart from Coimbatore, officers from other districts have followed this properly.”

He also added, “Despite submitting a petition to the education officers regarding the issue, they did not allocate a nearby centre for duty to several teachers. For instance, a teacher, residing in Kuniyamuthur area in the city has been allotted Pollachi as the centre instead of Coimbatore.

She has to travel around 45 km to reach and has to evaluate a hurry. Several female teachers face this issue, and officers created complications in allocating duty.”

“Even after some of the teachers raised a request, the educational officers refused to change their locations. Officers treated the teachers without any respect. Condemning this, around 200 teachers have decided to boycott the evaluation work at Pollachi centre,” he added.