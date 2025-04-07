Teen falls from terrace Tirunelveli, family donates her organs

TIRUNELVELI: Family members of a 19-year-old girl who was declared brain-dead donated her organs in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) here on Sunday.

Sources said the deceased M Kalai Selvi (19) was a second-year BA student at a private college in Palayamkottai. A native of Mavadi village near Manur, she was the daughter of Muthupandi, a businessman temporarily residing in Gujarat.

On March 1, while speaking with her father over the phone on the terrace, Kalai accidentally fell down from the top floor, sustaining severe head injuries. Family members took her to TvMCH but she remained in critical condition and was declared brain-dead on Sunday. Based on a complaint, Manur police registered a case and began an investigation.

After Kalai Selvi's family consented to donate her organs, the harvesting procedure began. Hospital Dean C Revathy Balan and other staff paid their final respects and handed over the body to her family.