Banana plants damaged as rain wreaks havoc in Erode district

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Following heavy rain and strong winds, over 50,000 banana plants have collapsed in various villages in Nambiyur, Bhavani and Anthiyur taluks of Erode district. Meanwhile, the affected farmers have urged the authorities to take steps and provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh per acre. Sixteen houses were also damaged in Nambiyur.
Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed various parts of Erode district, including Nambiyur, Perundurai, Bhavani, Ammapet, and Anthiyur on Sunday night.
M Karuppasamy, a farmer from Mettukadai in Nambiyur, said, “I had cultivated bananas on about two-and- a-half acres. About 1,200 banana plants have fallen. Only about 60 plants survived. I have spent up to Rs 350 per plant. The government should take steps to provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh per acre. Local authorities should take appropriate steps because many farmers have been affected.”
“I have cultivated bananas and harvested only about 30 plants so far. Last year, the price of bananas was Rs 17 per kg, but now it is Rs 49 per kg. The banana plants on my farmland were ready for harvest, but now, they have all collapsed,” he added.
An official of the revenue department in Erode said, “Around 15,000 banana plants have collapsed in various villages in Nambiyur. A survey is ongoing. Survey is also under way in Anthiyur and Bhavani.”
However, farmers have claimed that around 50,000 banana plants have collapsed in Bhavani, Nambiyur, and Anthiyur taluks.
Speaking to TNIE, Gobichettipalayam RDO S Sivanandam said, “A report on damaged banana plants will be submitted to the district collector and the disaster management department, and follow up action will be taken.”
Around 16 houses were also damaged due to strong winds in KS Nagar of Paruthikattupalayam, near Nambiyur. In addition, trees and electricity poles fell in some places.
A revenue official from Nambiyur taluk said, “Three thatched houses and a tiled house were completely damaged. Twelve other houses with cement sheet roofs were partially damaged. There were no casualties. The government is likely to provide compensation of Rs 8,000 each for residents of thatched houses and Rs 1.2 lakh for tiled houses.
The fallen trees have been removed in Nambiyur, and the electricity poles have also been repaired.” As on Monday morning, Tiruppur recorded 183 mm of rainfall and Erode, 162 mm.
Man dies as house wall collapses on him
A 28-year-old man died when the sidewall of his rental house collapsed, in Tiruppur. The deceased was identified as E Raju (28) of Aradapattu in Thiruvannamalai. He was residing in Vetrivel Nagar near Rakkiyapalayam in Tiruppur.
"Raju worked as a contract labourer. A sidewall of the room he was staying in collapsed due to rain on Sunday night. A hollow block fell on his head and severely injured him. The workers staying with him took him to the Avinashi government hospital, but the doctors declared him dead. The TM Poondi police are investigating."
In a separate incident, M Vinothkumar (34) of Madurai, residing at Palladam in Tiruppur, was electrocuted on Sunday night after he accidentally stepped on a power line that had fallen near his house after rain.