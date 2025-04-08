Banana plants damaged as rain wreaks havoc in Erode district

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Following heavy rain and strong winds, over 50,000 banana plants have collapsed in various villages in Nambiyur, Bhavani and Anthiyur taluks of Erode district. Meanwhile, the affected farmers have urged the authorities to take steps and provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh per acre. Sixteen houses were also damaged in Nambiyur.

Heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed various parts of Erode district, including Nambiyur, Perundurai, Bhavani, Ammapet, and Anthiyur on Sunday night.

M Karuppasamy, a farmer from Mettukadai in Nambiyur, said, “I had cultivated bananas on about two-and- a-half acres. About 1,200 banana plants have fallen. Only about 60 plants survived. I have spent up to Rs 350 per plant. The government should take steps to provide compensation of Rs 2 lakh per acre. Local authorities should take appropriate steps because many farmers have been affected.”

“I have cultivated bananas and harvested only about 30 plants so far. Last year, the price of bananas was Rs 17 per kg, but now it is Rs 49 per kg. The banana plants on my farmland were ready for harvest, but now, they have all collapsed,” he added.

An official of the revenue department in Erode said, “Around 15,000 banana plants have collapsed in various villages in Nambiyur. A survey is ongoing. Survey is also under way in Anthiyur and Bhavani.”

However, farmers have claimed that around 50,000 banana plants have collapsed in Bhavani, Nambiyur, and Anthiyur taluks.