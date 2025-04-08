CB-CID to probe death of suspect in Dharmapuri tusker poaching case

DHARMAPURI: The Crime Branch-CID will investigate the suspicious death of a suspected poacher whose decomposed body was found in a forest near Kongarapatti of Dharmapuri districts on April 4.

The deceased, G Senthil (28), was being sought by forest officials in connection with a poaching case after the charred carcass of a wild elephant was discovered in the Neruppur forest range of Pennagaram taluk of the district on March 1.

“Considering the seriousness of the issue, both the cases (including the poaching) have been transferred to the CB-CID,” stated a release from the DGP office on Monday. However, Senthil’s wife Chitra has opposed the move and demanded a CBI inquiry into his death.

“We don’t want the CB-CID to conduct an investigation and hope for one by the CBI,” said M Mahalingam, the state secretary of the Samooga Needhi Peravai and Chitra’s counsel, while speaking to TNIE.

Meanwhile, the Pennagaram magistrate and a police team on Monday visited the spot where Senthil’s remains were found. An autopsy was conducted on Sunday following a court directive.

“The postmortem was conducted without the family’s consent. We have filed a writ seeking to conduct a second postmortem by a team of medical professionals of our choice,” said Mahalingam, reiterating the family’s objection to the initial autopsy.