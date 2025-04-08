Court order relieves industries from network charges on rooftop solar panels

CHENNAI: The industries that have set up rooftop solar panels under the auspices of Renewable Energy Producers’ Association may not feel the pinch, thanks to a court order, as they now need not pay network charges, which otherwise were included in their electricity bills.

On April 2, the Madras High Court had directed TNEB to cancel the network charges.

Speaking to TNIE, the association’s CEO, K Venkatachalam, said, “Currently, TNEB collects Rs 1.04 per unit for high tension consumers and Rs 1.51 per unit for low tension users. Earlier, till 2021, there was no network charge.

After our plea, the high court had ordered the removal of these charges.”The association has urged TNEB to implement the court order immediately, he said, adding, “if the March 2025 bill includes network charges, it would go against the high court’s ruling and could lead to contempt of court proceedings”. A senior TNEB official told TNIE, “Discussions are going on to remove the network charges.”